Officers in Coral Springs search for shooter after man shot in buttocks

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Police investigate a shooting in Coral Springs.
Police investigate a shooting in Coral Springs. (WPLG)

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday in Coral Springs.

According to Coral Springs PD, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Forest Hills Boulevard and Northwest 27th Drive.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the buttocks.

He was taken to a nearby hospital by Coral Springs Fire Rescue.

Investigators are still working to establish the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Police said the suspect is still at large but did not provide any description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

