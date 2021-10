Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting.

It happened Sunday just after 2 a.m. at the Elks Lodge along Southwest 72nd Street and 103rd Avenue.

According to police, a man was shot in the chest.

First responders rushed him to Kendall Regional Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Authorities have not revealed if they have made any arrests or are seeking any suspects.

Investigators are working to establish what led up to the gunfire.