Man celebrating 21st birthday on boat falls, drowns in Miami River

Trevon Darling drowned on Friday night while celebrating his 21st birthday in Miami.

MIAMI – Trevon “Trey” Darling was celebrating his 21st birthday on a chartered boat with family and friends when he slipped off and drowned on Friday night in the Miami River.

Fire Rescue divers pulled Darling’s body out of the river and paramedics rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead.

Lashawna Akins-Taylor said Darling always wanted to make his mother and his siblings happy. The tragedy happened about 30 minutes after he talked to his mother.

“We are all devastated by our family’s chef, fashion designer, and most importantly our loved one,” Tawana Akins wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help cover the unexpected funeral cost.

Darling founded LuxbyTre to sell his fashion designs on Shopify.

“Young ladies are still trying to order dresses not knowing our loved one is dead,” Akins wrote. “He was a great person, never in any trouble.”