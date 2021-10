The man stated he had been shot after calling 911 at 13 Street and Drexel Avenue, police said.

A man was hospitalized with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Miami Beach on Sunday, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.