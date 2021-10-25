Vandals cause thousands in damage at Plantation church

Rev. D.H. Dawkins said there was about $10,000 in damage at the Praise Tabernacle International, a church in Plantation.

Rev. D.H. Dawkins said there was about $10,000 in damage at the Praise Tabernacle International, a church in Plantation.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Rev. D.H. Dawkins said there was about $10,000 in damage at the Praise Tabernacle International, a church in Plantation.

The vandals cut the copper out of the air conditioning units, Dawkins said. The church has large industrial fans, but it’s not enough when there are 60 or more people praying in the room.

“The timing: Saturday! Right before our Sunday service!”

The coronavirus pandemic was already hurting the church members and they can’t afford to make the repairs needed, Dawkins said.

“Forty years of us being in the community and we are targeted again because someone has an impulse or a need for a quick fix for money,” Dawkins said. “It’s just so discouraging.”

In 2011, a burglar stole all of the church’s air conditioning units. Locked cages were used to protect the new air conditioners.

“I just don’t think that going through evil means is the way to do it because it causes loss on somebody else,” Dawkins said.