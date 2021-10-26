Woman’s family pleas for justice after 2 drivers flee fatal crash in Miami

The family of a 75-year-old great-grandmother is asking the public for help with finding the two drivers of two sports utility vehicles who struck her in Miami and didn’t stop to help.

MIAMI – The family of a 75-year-old great-grandmother is asking the public for help with finding the two drivers of two sports utility vehicles who struck her in Miami and didn’t stop to help.

The drivers struck Ana Paulina Garcia about 8 p.m., Oct. 16, as she crossed 79th Street near Northwest First Avenue in Little River, police said. Detectives have surveillance video.

Chihyang Liu, Garcia’s son, and Elizabeth Liriano, Garcia’s daughter-in-law, traveled from California to South Florida to make the public plea and ask the drivers to do the right thing.

“How do you hit somebody and leave? This is not like a dog; it’s a human being,” Liriano said during a news conference.

Liu said the family has had to endure two funerals in just weeks. They were already grieving after his brother died alone in the hospital of COVID-19 last month.

“Please come forward! If this was your grandmother and this happened to her you would want justice for your grandmother or your mother,” Liu said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.