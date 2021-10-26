Man arrested after girl claimed he touched her buttocks inside Miami convenience store

Miami police say Ever Hernandez is the man seen fleeing from a convenience store Aug. 16 after touching a 12-year-old girl’s buttocks.

MIAMI – A 40-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning, months after Miami police said he touched a 12-year-old girl’s buttocks inside of a 7-Eleven convenience store.

The incident was reported Aug. 16 at a 7-Eleven in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and First Street.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim claimed that a man, later identified by police as Ever Hernandez, of Miami Beach, bumped into her shoulder and apologized.

She said he then “touched her buttocks twice with his hand while she was making coffee and licked his lips in a sexual way, making her feel uncomfortable,” the arrest report stated.

Police said the incident was witnessed by another young girl who was with the victim at the time.

The girls then left the store and notified the victim’s mother who was waiting outside as surveillance video showed Hernandez fleeing the area, authorities said.

Miami police said they located Hernandez Monday night outside his home.

They said he voluntarily went to the Miami police station, where he spoke with a detective, however his statement was redacted from the arrest report.

Hernandez was arrested around 2 a.m. Tuesday on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child and lewd and lascivious conduct on a child.

Jail records show he is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond.