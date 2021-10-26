Rapper Kodak Black hosts event in Miami for women fighting breast cancer

MIAMI – As we near the end of breast cancer awareness month, a couple local celebrities decided they wanted to honor women who have beaten the disease and those who are still fighting it.

On Tuesday, rapper Kodak Black and radio host Supa Cindy hosted an event at Ives Estates Park where more than 20 women were given wigs, a cash gift, and even a journal with a note from the rapper himself.

“I know they’ll appreciate it,” said Kodak Black. “Show these women they’re queens, they’re strong, they’re going to get through it. Pray with them, we’re going to get through it together.”

It was a sentiment that was felt by the woman attending the event.

“It means a lot to me,” said Taressa Hall, who is currently fighting breast cancer. “It makes me continue to fight. It encourages me to go through this journey, continue through this journey and it encourages me to be a witness to other people that we all can survive.”