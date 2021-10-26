Trader Joe’s is officially opening in Coral Gables near Merrick Park

Trader Joe's is opening its third location in Miami-Dade County in Coral Gables.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami-based fans of seasonal granola and cookie butter, rejoice: Trader Joe’s is opening its third Miami-Dade County location in Coral Gables on Friday.

On Friday, Trader Joe’s will officially open for business in Coral Gables at 211 S. Dixie Highway, directly adjacent to the Shops at Merrick Park.

This will be the third Trader Joe’s in the county and the 22nd Trader Joe’s in the state of Florida.

Following a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening day, the store Captain Marsha Morris, who is a 13-year veteran of the company, and the Trader Joe’s Crew will be welcoming customers all day long on Friday from opening until close.

The new, 9,600 square-foot store near Merrick Park will feature colorful artwork that pays tribute to Coral Gables landmarks, including Miracle Mile, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, the Venetian Pool, the Biltmore Hotel, and more.

The Coral Gables Trader Joe’s will donate 100% of products that go unsold, but remain fit to enjoy, to non-profit, community-based organizations seven days a week.

Ad

For more information about the Coral Gables Trader Joe’s, click here.