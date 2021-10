Davie crossing guard receives new SUV from Davie police and local businesses after losing her vehicle in an accident

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police teamed up with local businesses to help a local crossing guard on Tuesday.

Martha, a longtime school crossing guard, lost her only mode of transportation in a car accident earlier this year.

The Davie Police Department, along with Sky Towing, Advanced Auto Parts, U Pull It and First Vehicle Services bought her a brand new SUV.

Martha and everyone watching at the Davie Police Department were brought to tears as she received her gift.