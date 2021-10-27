Florida Lottery looking for Miami-Dade winner to come forward

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – If you play the Fantasy 5 game, it’s time to double-check those tickets.

Florida Lottery says the winner of $96,558.33 from the May 27 drawing has still yet to claim their prize — and the deadline to do so is coming up on Nov. 23.

The winning ticket was sold at the Winn-Dixie at 3275 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami-Dade County.

The numbers from that drawing were: 5-14-16-25-31.

The lucky winner has until midnight on Nov. 23 to claim the prize. For more information, contact Florida Lottery at 850-487-7787 or go to flalottery.com.