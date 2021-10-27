Man hospitalized, police investigating after shooting in Miami-Dade

Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday evening.

Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday evening.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday evening.

Police were seen blocking off the area around Northwest 27th Avenue and 58th Street in the Brownsville neighborhood of Miami-Dade.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital.

He was listed as a trauma alert, but authorities have not provided any updates on his condition.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 304-471-TIPS.