Family makes plea for justice after teen is gunned down in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County family is desperate for answers after a loved one was killed last week.

The 18-year-old victim’s family said they have no idea why he was killed, but they are hopeful an arrest will be made soon.

The mother of Chester Euline made a tearful plea Wednesday for information about her son’s murder.

“I just need answers for my son, please,” said Nikki King, the victim’s mother. “I need answers.

Euline’s family said the teen was shot to death on Oct. 21 before his body was dumped in a Southwest Miami-Dade driveway.

He was found by a neighbor the following morning.

Euline’s sister, Porsche Tillman, said he was last seen getting picked up near a friend’s home earlier that day.

“When they picked him up from there, they took him elsewhere and they killed him,” Tilllman said.

Family members believe the teen may have been robbed, but there is little information about his death.

No suspects have been named by police, but his mother believes the person who took her sons life will be found soon.

“Every time I close my eyes, I see my sons face,” said King. “I just want my son… I need justice for my son. Why would you do this to him? You know who you are. Turn yourself in.”

A candlelight vigil will be held for Euline later this week.

The family and police are pleading with the public for information about his death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.