Santa’s Enchanted Forest kicks off for first time at new Hialeah location on Nov. 4

Santa's Enchanted Forest may be coming to an end

MIAMI – The grand opening of Santa’s Enchanted Forest is finally almost here — this time, at its brand new location in the heart of Hialeah.

After nearly 40 years, Santa’s Enchanted Forest’s new location at Hialeah Park will open to the public from Nov. 4 until January 2.

According to the amusement park, it’s already decked out and ready for all of the hundreds of thousands of delighted guests who make it a yearly tradition.

On Thursday, gates will open at 5 p.m. for the media, with the official tree lighting ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. Gates will open to the public on Nov. 4.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest is slated to brings back all of their favorites, including the tunnel of lights, dozens of enchanted animated displays, extreme rides, five roller coaster rides, kiddie rides, “the biggest traveling ferris wheel in the country,” and a few more surprises.

Plus, like years prior, expect carnival games, live shows, acrobatic shows, cotton candy galore, and many more tasty treats.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest will open daily starting Nov. 4 from 5 p.m. until Midnight, and is located at 3100 E. 4th Avenue in Hialeah, Florida.

For more information, click here.