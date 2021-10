South Beach’s iconic Ocean Drive will be reopening to traffic, at least partially.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

City of Miami Beach officials said that in 45 days, one southbound lane will be open to traffic.

The opening will run from 15th Street to 5th Street.

Ocean Drive was closed in May of 2020 as a way to help restaurants recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by adding seating in the roadway to help maintain social distancing and increase outdoor seating options.