Yandy Chirino funeral service will be open to public

Yandy Chirino's memorial service will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Monday morning and is open to the public.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police have announced funeral plans for slain officer Yandy Chirino.

A memorial service will be Monday at 10 a.m. at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, formerly known as the BB&T Center.

The service will be open to the public, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

Chirino’s burial will be limited to just family and law enforcement.

Chirino, 28, was killed Oct. 17 when responding to a report of a burglar.

He wasn’t scheduled to work that night but volunteered for the shift. Police say Chirino was shot by the suspect and later died at a hospital.

He graduated from Coral Park Senior High School in 2011 and from Florida International University in 2015.

“He is a hero,” Chirino’s sister Yaily Chirino told Local 10 News. “He loved helping people. He loved his family so much.”