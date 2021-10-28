Yandy Chirino funeral service will be open to public

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police have announced funeral plans for slain officer Yandy Chirino.
A memorial service will be Monday at 10 a.m. at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, formerly known as the BB&T Center.
The service will be open to the public, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.
Chirino’s burial will be limited to just family and law enforcement.
Chirino, 28, was killed Oct. 17 when responding to a report of a burglar.
He wasn’t scheduled to work that night but volunteered for the shift. Police say Chirino was shot by the suspect and later died at a hospital.
He graduated from Coral Park Senior High School in 2011 and from Florida International University in 2015.
“He is a hero,” Chirino’s sister Yaily Chirino told Local 10 News. “He loved helping people. He loved his family so much.”