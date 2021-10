A terrifying accident was caught on camera in West Palm Beach, with police officers just feet away from the point of impact.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A violent crash was caught on camera in West Palm Beach and the driver involved survived.

The video shows several West Palm Beach officers gathered at a marina, when a speeding car loses control and narrowly misses them, before slamming into a pole just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

The white sedan then bursts into flames.

Officers acted quickly and pulled that driver from the vehicle.

The driver was not seriously injured in the crash.