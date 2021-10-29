USPS in Miami-Dade County prepares for busy holiday season

Punctual package delivery is the goal, however, due to budget cuts and a pandemic chokehold, USPS employees fear for delays as the looming holiday rush is near.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Punctual package delivery is the goal, however, due to budget cuts and a pandemic chokehold, USPS employees fear for delays as the looming holiday rush is near.

“This peak season our volume is going to go up about 23 percent,” says Miami International Service Center plant manager, Sheldon Dixon.

At Miami International Service Center, the mail process has been streamlined.

“So, this is a brand new package sorting machine that we recently acquired to prep for peak season,” says Dixon. “This volume that you see in front of you is going to be cleared before you even get out of here.”

The USPS has been crippled by its 87 billion-dollar financial loss. spanning 14 years. Now, add on the affects of the pandemic and a lack of sustainability, there is an even steeper decline.

However, package volume has increased dramatically, which is why there are fast-acting changes already in place.

“Give me a scan and its going exactly where it needs to go,” said Dixon.

This will be faster and, perhaps, more cost-effective for the center that handles roughly 22 million pieces annually.

Now, a large portion of this warehouse is no longer being used due to some of these changes.

Thankfully, Dixon says this service center has been preparing for peak season since June.

“We are focusing on our operating plan and making sure we have our equipment rightfully set for the volume we are going to receive,” says Dixon.