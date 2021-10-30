Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show enters final weekend

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show returned in a big way for the city this week.

The event taking place at the Broward County Convention Center is wrapping up this weekend.

This is the 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, but the first time in two years that it’s been held as usual.

The boat show kicked off in a big way on Wednesday.

In 2020, a scaled back event was put on due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, when all is said and done, organizers are expecting to generate a billion dollars, which is quite a boost to the local economy.

Once inside the venue, attendees are able to enjoy some of the best in the marine industry from the Aqua Zone, which is basically a big pool that has been set up in the middle of the convention center where officials will be providing hourly live demonstrations.

There are also several booths from major industry names, including brands like Grady White and Yellowfin.

In addition to some of the boats that are on display at the Bahia Mar, there’s also a super yacht village that has been set up near Pier 66.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show runs until Sunday.

For more information, click here.