Mostly Cloudy icon
79º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show enters final weekend

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show returned in a big way for the city this week.
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show returned in a big way for the city this week.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show returned in a big way for the city this week.

The event taking place at the Broward County Convention Center is wrapping up this weekend.

This is the 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, but the first time in two years that it’s been held as usual.

The boat show kicked off in a big way on Wednesday.

In 2020, a scaled back event was put on due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, when all is said and done, organizers are expecting to generate a billion dollars, which is quite a boost to the local economy.

Once inside the venue, attendees are able to enjoy some of the best in the marine industry from the Aqua Zone, which is basically a big pool that has been set up in the middle of the convention center where officials will be providing hourly live demonstrations.

There are also several booths from major industry names, including brands like Grady White and Yellowfin.

In addition to some of the boats that are on display at the Bahia Mar, there’s also a super yacht village that has been set up near Pier 66.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show runs until Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

email

facebook

twitter