Hocus Pocus: 3-night Halloween party begins in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hocus Pocus, a three-day party for adults, started on Friday night at Factory Town in Hialeah.

Electronic music starting at 4 p.m. took over two stages at a six-acre industrial complex at 4800 NW 37th Ave. Adam Beyer and Charlotte de Witte were on stage 1 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tiga and Adana Twins were on stage 2 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There is no parking at the venue. There is a shuttle service that runs from 3:45 p.m. to 4 a.m., to and from the Earlington Heights Metrorail Park & Ride Garage, at 2090-2198 NW 41st St., in Brownsville. There is also a rideshare area with Uber.

One-day tickets start at about $30. VIP passes start at about $70. For more information and tickets, visit the event’s Front Gates Tickets page.