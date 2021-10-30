Police arrest driver wanted for deadly hit and run in southwest Miami-Dade

A hit and run driver has been caught and arrested in Miami-Dade County.

A hit and run driver has been caught and arrested in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A hit and run driver has been caught and arrested in Miami-Dade County.

According to police, 23-year-old Maria Rodriguez is the driver they said hit and killed a 17-year-old in Southwest Miami-Dade and did not stop.

Police said Rodriguez drove onto a sidewalk early Friday morning.

That’s when authorities said she struck Justin Rivera, who was jogging near Coral Reef Drive and 127th Avenue.

Instead of stopping to render aid and call for help, police said Rodriguez just kept going.

At last check, Rodriguez was being held in jail on a $10,000 bond.

Authorities haven’t said whether Rodriguez will face more severe charges due to the death in the case.