Donations pour in to help Plantation church replace stolen air conditioning units

PLANTATION, Fla. – A Plantation church is getting some divine intervention after thieves wrecked their air conditioning units.

The community has come together to keep church members cool and comfy during Sunday services.

The story first aired on Local 10 News last week.

Thieves stole the copper wiring and vandalized the air conditioning units at Praise Tabernacle International, something that cost an upwards of $10,000 dollar to fix. Sunday service was held in an 80-degree church.

Soon after Local 10 News’ story aired, donations began pouring in.

“From California to NY, Georgia, Texas, people who saw the report, people including me, who shared on social media, people just moved with empathy and compassion,” said Pastor D.H. Hawkins.

Pastor Dawkins said enough money was raised in a matter of days to replace the ac units.

And by the following Sunday service on Oct. 31, the cool air was once again blowing inside the church.

“The people started praising God as soon as they walked in,” said Pastor Dawkins. “They said, ‘oh my God!’ because last week we had windows open and industrial fans that were so loud.”

This was actually the second time Praise Tabernacle has been vandalized as crooks stole the air conditioning units back in 2011.

Never would they have thought they’d be in this situation again, but as pastor Dawkins said, by the grace of God, a way through was found.

“Thank you so much for getting the word out and proving there are people out there who care and who give without any expectation for anything in return,” he said.

