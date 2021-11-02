71-year-old man missing out of Miami-Dade

Joseph Morgan was last seen Saturday wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts, investigators say.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members have come to town to join the search for 71-year-old Joseph Morgan.

Morgan was last seen Saturday at Fancy Loaf Caribbean Bakery and Restaurant in northeast Miami-Dade wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts.

Miami-Dade police say he may be in a 2002 white Jeep Grand Cherokee that has the Florida tag JB50.

Morgan stands 5-feet-7, 170 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

He may be in need of services. If you’ve seen him, you are urged to call Miami-Dade police at 305-715-3300.