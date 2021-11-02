72-year-old man reported missing in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – Plantation police are searching for a 72-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Levan McKenzie was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Police said McKenzie has “an altered mental status, and is therefore considered endangered.”

McKenzie is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, a gray beard and is balding with gray hair on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.