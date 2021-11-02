73º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Early voting numbers down across Miami-Dade and Broward

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Politics
It’s Election Day in several areas of South Florida but voter turnout has not been very high.

DORAL, Fla. – It’s Election Day in several areas of South Florida but voter turnout has not been very high.

Some arrived at their precincts before dawn and some dropped off their ballots late in the afternoon, but overall, it appeared most registered voters did not come out.

We always tell our voters that every election is important, and in fact your local elections are probably even more important,” said Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Christina White.

The weather may have been a factor, with many areas of Miami-Dade and Broward saturated from a day of drizzling and rain.

South Florida Nov. 2 elections | RACES & RESULTS

The elections are still important, as picking mayors, commissioners, council members in Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah and Homestead, and a member of congress for Florida District 20, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

Vote-by-mail has again been popular in South Florida.

As of late afternoon, early voting numbers in Miami-Dade were just over 15 percent and in Broward between 14 and 15 percent.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter