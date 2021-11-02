Miami Springs police search for missing man with autism

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A 24-year-old man from Miami Springs who has been diagnosed with autism has been reported missing, authorities confirmed.

According to police, Steven Anello was last seen around 2 p.m. on Halloween when he left his house.

Police said he was wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans and white Nike sneakers. He was also carrying a blue backpack.

According to a police flyer, Anello is functional and verbal.

He was discovered missing from his bedroom by a family friend/caretaker Sunday at his home on Lavilla Drive.

Surveillance video shows him leaving the home from the backyard.

His cellphone was last pinging in the area of 7270 NW 12th St. that same day, but it’s currently off.

Police said Anello has braces, brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Miami Springs police at 305-888-9711.