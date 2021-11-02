74º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Suspect in custody after shots fired at Tri-Rail station in Pompano Beach

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Broward County, Pompano Beach, Crime
(WPLG)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred inside the parking garage of a Tri-Rail station in Pompano Beach.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning at the train station at 801 NW 33rd St.

A security guard told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that someone shot at three security guards, but no one was hit.

BSO officials confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody. They said the suspect is known to authorities.

The train station has since reopened after a brief lockdown and authorities say there is no active threat in the area.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email