Suspect in custody after shots fired at Tri-Rail station in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred inside the parking garage of a Tri-Rail station in Pompano Beach.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning at the train station at 801 NW 33rd St.

A security guard told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that someone shot at three security guards, but no one was hit.

BSO officials confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody. They said the suspect is known to authorities.

The train station has since reopened after a brief lockdown and authorities say there is no active threat in the area.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.