Thieves targeting high-priced sports cars with powerful engines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Thieves in Broward County got away with a prized muscle car in the middle of the night.

It’s part of a growing trend of crooks stealing high-priced sports cars like Dodge Chargers and Challengers.

Pembroke Pines police have noticed an uptick in these car thefts.

The Dodge vehicles in particular have a lot of horsepower under the hoods. The thieves are after Dodge Hellcats and Scat Packs, and they are actually reprogramming the ignition.

One victim who spoke to Local 10 News but did not want to be identified had her 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat stolen on Oct. 20 from her driveway near South Flamingo and Pembroke roads.

She said when you start the car, you know it’s there.

When she went online to sound the alarm, she quickly noticed at least three other posts about similar cars stolen nearby.

Pembroke Pines police is investigating several cases and asking for surveillance video, noting these cars are being targeted all across the tri-county area.