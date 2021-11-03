1 injured in Miami-Dade strip club shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police say a man has been hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning at the Booby Trap strip club.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 3615 NW S. River Drive just after 6 a.m. as multiple police vehicles and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck were parked outside the business.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the shooting resulted from an altercation between several people.

He said a man was shot and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Everyone involved in the shooting remained at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing, Zabaleta said.

No other details were immediately released.