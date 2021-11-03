74º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Democratic primary for District 20 seat goes to recount with Holness holding slim lead; Mariner wins Republican vote

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Palm Beach County, Politics
Dale Holness announces plan to run for Congress

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The race for the congressional seat belonging to Florida’s District 20 is still waiting to find out its two candidates.

Voters in Broward and Palm Beach counties cast their ballots for who they hoped would be their Democrat and Republican winners.

Out of the 11 Democrats on the ballot, it ended up as a very tight race between Dale Holness and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

U.S. Representative District 20 - Democrat

Candidate

Votes

%

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D)
11,37224%
Dale Holness (D)
11,34124%
Barbara Sharief (D)
8,48218%
Perry Thurston Jr.(D)
7,04615%
Bobby DuBose (D)
3,3637%
Omari Hardy (D)
2,8266%
Priscilla Ann Taylor (D)
1,6683%
Elvin Dowling (D)
6391%
Emmanuel Morel (D)
4491%
Phil Jackson (D)
3361%
Imran Uddin Siddiqui (D)
3081%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(301 / 301)

Holness held a 78-vote lead when all polls were closed, though the race will go to a recount due to the margin of victory being so slim.

Voters selected Jason Mariner as their Republican candidate. He won with 58 percent of the vote.

The eventual winner of the Democratic primary will face Mariner in ia special election in January.

U.S. Representative District 20 - Republican

Candidate

Votes

%

Jason Mariner (R)
3,44658%
Greg Musselwhite (R)
2,51642%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(301 / 301)

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter