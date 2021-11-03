Democratic primary for District 20 seat goes to recount with Holness holding slim lead; Mariner wins Republican vote

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The race for the congressional seat belonging to Florida’s District 20 is still waiting to find out its two candidates.

Voters in Broward and Palm Beach counties cast their ballots for who they hoped would be their Democrat and Republican winners.

Out of the 11 Democrats on the ballot, it ended up as a very tight race between Dale Holness and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Holness held a 78-vote lead when all polls were closed, though the race will go to a recount due to the margin of victory being so slim.

Voters selected Jason Mariner as their Republican candidate. He won with 58 percent of the vote.

The eventual winner of the Democratic primary will face Mariner in ia special election in January.