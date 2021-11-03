76º
Family desperate to locate missing 71-year-old Miami man

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County
MIAMI – Authorities are searching for a missing 71-year-old man from Miami-Dade County.

Family members said they last saw Joseph Morgan on Saturday.

He was last seen seen at the Fancy Loaf Caribbean Bakery and Restaurant located at Northeast 215th Street in Miami.

Morgan’s white Jeep Cherokee, with Florida tag number JB-50, is also missing.

Missing 71-year-old Miami man (WPLG)

His family said they have checked local hospitals and jails but to no avail.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Morgan is urged to contact Miami-Dade police.

About the Author:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

