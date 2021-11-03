76º
Hialeah elects Esteban Bovo as city’s next mayor

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

HIALEAH, Fla. – The City of Hialeah elected a new mayor on Tuesday night.

Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo, a well-known politician, won the race in his hometown.

He’ll be replacing current Mayor Carlos Hernandez, who is term limited.

Bovo won the race with 59 percent of the vote.

Last year, Bovo unsuccessfully ran for Miami-Dade County Mayor, losing that race to Daniella Levine Cava.

Hialeah Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Esteban Bovo
13,05859%
Isis Garcia-Martinez
4,78722%
Fernando Godo
3,64216%
Julio Jose Martinez
4232%
Juan Santana
2421%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(232 / 232)

