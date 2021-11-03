Hialeah elects Esteban Bovo as city’s next mayor

The City of Hialeah elected a new mayor on Tuesday night.

HIALEAH, Fla. – The City of Hialeah elected a new mayor on Tuesday night.

Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo, a well-known politician, won the race in his hometown.

He’ll be replacing current Mayor Carlos Hernandez, who is term limited.

Bovo won the race with 59 percent of the vote.

Last year, Bovo unsuccessfully ran for Miami-Dade County Mayor, losing that race to Daniella Levine Cava.