Miami Beach business owners reacting to potential changes from 2 a.m. alcohol cutoff

A day after nearly 57 percent of Miami Beach voters signaled support for a 2 a.m. alcohol cutoff, one that some believe will help curb crime and shake the beach’s reputation as a hard party town, some business owners are left wondering what’s next.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A day after nearly 57 percent of Miami Beach voters signaled support for a 2 a.m. alcohol cutoff, one that some believe will help curb crime and shake the beach’s reputation as a hard party town, some business owners are left wondering what’s next.

“This is going to be devastating for gay tourism,” said Twist nightclub owner Joel Stedman. “We want to stay in business. We want to continue to be a safe space for the LGBT community as we have for 28 years.”

Ray Schnitzer, owner of the 11th Street Diner, said he witnessed crime even when COVID curfews were in place.

“This is just like another time curfew,” Schnitzer wrote in a text message. “You can dream up changing the identity or, ‘re-branding’ or, ‘reimagining’ Miami Beach, but the same thing will continue to happen going forward when alcohol and clubs shut off at 2 a.m., I predict.”

Ad

Mango’s Tropical Cafe owner David Wallack, who has been vocal in his opposition to an early cutoff, said he is now focused on moving forward and working with lawmakers.

“We need to get a much, much stronger plan of action policing our streets,” Wallack said.

The non-binding referendum would allow for exemptions.

Gelber said city staff and commissioners would work on how to implement the mandate from voters.