Shrimp sold at Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más recalled for possible listeria contamination

Shrimp sold at Winn Dixie and Fresco y Más stores across the country are being recalled over listeria contamination concerns.

The affected product is Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of 04/05/2023.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems.

Customers who purchased this product should throw it away or take it back to the store for a full refund.

If you have questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (844) 745-0463.