Community rallies behind a beloved veteran teacher who is recovering from spinal surgery

Xiomara Carrera, a beloved veteran teacher, is recovering from spinal surgery with the support of her community.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Xiomara Carrera, a beloved veteran elementary school teacher in Miami-Dade County, was dealing with worsening neck and back pain.

First, she thought she had pulled a muscle. Her daughters, Priscilla Fernandez and Karina Carrera, said the pain was debilitating.

Karina Carrera, an emergency room nurse, worried when her mom started to have challenges with her fine motor skills.

“She was having a hard time buttoning her blouse … she couldn’t even move her neck and she felt tingling,” Fernandez said.

Her diagnosis after tests: Severe spinal cord compression and other related complications. She had to undergo surgery to fuse metal rods down her spine. It was a risky procedure.

The Kingdom Academy teacher was quickly hospitalized.

“The principal and I ran to the hospital as soon as we found out,” Ileana Perez, the academy’s president, said.

The doctors are not sure exactly what caused the damage. It could have happened over time. She was afraid but understood the surgery needed to be done to avoid permanent paralysis.

Knowing her mom was going to need help, Fernandez set up a GoFundMe page. Her mother has given so many children so much love that in just three days 105 people had donated $17,885.

Fernandez said the surgery went well, but she is still slowly recovering her mobility, and wiggling her toes is a big accomplishment. The fundraiser to help support her recovery has a $30,000 goal and Hernandez is hoping more people will be able to help.