LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man told police officers he killed another man’s dog to protect his family on Friday night in Broward County, according to the Lauderhill Police Department.

Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the department, said the man fatally shot a pit bull in the area of North State Road 7 and Northwest 13th Street.

The man told officers the pit bull was acting aggressively, Santiago said.

Detectives were investigating the shooting.