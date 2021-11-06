Officers identify victims of crash related to failed traffic stop in Miami-Dade

Detectives identified the two victims of a fatal crash related to an officer’s attempted traffic stop on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. –

Tyrese Grace was driving the white Lexus sports utility vehicle that was the subject of the failed traffic stop on U.S. 1 at Southwest 172nd Street, police said. He was 23.

Amy Whitelock was in the grey Chevy Trailblazer that the driver of the Lexus struck on U.S. 1 at Southwest 152nd Street, police said. She was 45.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said there were three other men in the Lexus who were injured.

Zabaleta said the officers lost sight of the Lexus and were traveling northbound when they responded to the crash on U.S. 1.