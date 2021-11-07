Teens charged as adults in Miramar student’s murder make appearance in court

Three teenagers accused of murdering a fellow classmate in Miramar faced a South Florida judge on Saturday.

Andre Clements and Christie Parisien, both 17 years old, and 16-year-old Jaslyn Smiith, are all being charged as adults.

Police said the three plotted the murder of 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant last month.

They are now facing several serious charges, including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.

Authorities allege this was all over a girl. They claim the trio ambushed Grant at his apartment complex in Miramar and killed him.

Police said they dumped Grant’s body behind some bushes near his home and then tried to hide the evidence.

A GoFundMe page was created to assist Grant’s mother in paying for his funeral expenses.