BSO deputies search for missing 60-year-old woman with dementia

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 60-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Patricia Ann Ellis was last seen at her home in the 5100 block of Northeast 19th Terrace in Pompano Beach around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

She was wearing a pink and white shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black headband.

Family members told deputies that Ellis suffers from dementia.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 127 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO’s Communications office at 954-764-4357.