Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. near 29th Street and Collins Avenue.

According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Southbound traffic at 30th Street and Collins Avenue is temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.