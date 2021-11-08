62º
Local News

Miami-Dade police investigate possible stabbing in Leisure City

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County
Miami-Dade police are investigating a possible stabbing that occurred Sunday night in Leisure City.

Police swarmed the area of Southwest 285th Street and 146th Avenue following the incident.

Authorities were seen focusing on one home in the area, although a large part of the street was blocked off.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that a woman was stabbed in the neck, but authorities have not yet confirmed those details.

Local 10 News has a crew at the scene working to gather more details.

