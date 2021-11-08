Miami-Dade police investigate possible stabbing in Leisure City

Miami-Dade police are investigating a possible stabbing that occurred Sunday night in Leisure City.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a possible stabbing that occurred Sunday night in Leisure City.

Police swarmed the area of Southwest 285th Street and 146th Avenue following the incident.

Authorities were seen focusing on one home in the area, although a large part of the street was blocked off.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that a woman was stabbed in the neck, but authorities have not yet confirmed those details.

