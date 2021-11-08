Mobile clinic with free vaccines for kids to visit 8 Miami-Dade schools

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools partnered with the University of Miami Health System to have the pediatric mobile clinic visit eight schools in November to provide students with free vaccines.
The clinic will be available to provide the flu vaccine, the school-required vaccines, COVID-19 testing, and the COVID-19 vaccine. Students younger than 18 years old must be with a parent or guardian.
The mobile clinic is at Booker T. Washington Senior High on Monday until 3:30 p.m. It will be at John F. Kennedy Middle from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday; and at North Miami Senior from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Here is next week’s schedule:
- 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 16, at Arch Creek Elementary
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Gertrude K. Edelman/Sabal Palm Elementary
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Linda Lentil K-8 Center
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 at John F. Kennedy Middle
- 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 at South Miami Heights Elementary
- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Booker T. Washington Senior High
- 12:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at John F. Kennedy Middle
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 305-243-2059.