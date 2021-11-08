Mobile clinic with free vaccines for kids to visit 8 Miami-Dade schools

Miami-Dade County Public Schools partnered with the University of Miami Health System to have the pediatric mobile clinic visit eight schools to provide free vaccines in November.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools partnered with the University of Miami Health System to have the pediatric mobile clinic visit eight schools in November to provide students with free vaccines.

The clinic will be available to provide the flu vaccine, the school-required vaccines, COVID-19 testing, and the COVID-19 vaccine. Students younger than 18 years old must be with a parent or guardian.

The mobile clinic is at Booker T. Washington Senior High on Monday until 3:30 p.m. It will be at John F. Kennedy Middle from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday; and at North Miami Senior from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Here is next week’s schedule:

12:30 to 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 16, at Arch Creek Elementary

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Gertrude K. Edelman/Sabal Palm Elementary

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Linda Lentil K-8 Center

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 at John F. Kennedy Middle

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 at South Miami Heights Elementary

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Booker T. Washington Senior High

12:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at John F. Kennedy Middle

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 305-243-2059.