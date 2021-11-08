Woman, grandchild inside vehicle that was struck by Brightline train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A woman and her 1-year-old grandchild were inside a vehicle that was struck by a Brightline train Monday morning in Pompano Beach.

The incident occurred in the area of Northeast Third Street and North Flagler Avenue.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue officials, the train was heading south when the grandmother drove onto the tracks.

Officials say the woman was attempting to get off the tracks, but was unable to do so.

The grandmother and her grandchild were transported to Broward Health Medical Center to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Monday marked the first day Brightline resumed passenger travel since shutting down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brightline, a private company that began operations in 2017, suspended service in March 2020. It was resuming hourly service between Miami and West Palm Beach on Monday.

Company officials say all employees will be vaccinated against COVID-19 and, following federal regulations, they will mandate masks for crew and passengers inside its trains and stations.

