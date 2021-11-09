Best friend of woman killed in Miami-Dade crash discusses sudden shock and sadness

Friends and family of the woman who died in a nasty crash last week are still in shock.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Friends and family of the woman who died in a nasty crash last week are still in shock.

It happened Thursday at the intersection of US1 and Southwest 152nd Street.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Amy Whitelock.

Authorities said a man who was fleeing police ran into Whiitelock’s vehicle. Both were killed.

Her best friend of nearly 30 years, Gina Iglesias, spoke to Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter and said the tragedy has been hard to take in.

Whitelock left behind two children and a husband.

“We have been friends since we were 15 years old,” Iglesias said.

The two were attached at the hip as teens, and while finding their way as new mothers together.

It wasn’t a day we didn’t text or speak since we were young, even the phone from the beeper you know I miss that,” Iglesias said. “We talked about all our nursing homes, where we were going to live, you know when we got old and now it’s just a snap of a finger.”

The crash and why the car sped away from police in the first place remains under investigation.

Whitelock’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses during this extremely difficult time. To visit the page, click here.