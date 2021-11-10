Man showed teen naked photos at bus stop, cops say

Joshua Weinrach, 49, of Aventura, was arrested Wednesday and faces a charge of providing observe material to a minor, which is a felony.

AVENTURA, Fla. – For Dana Obadiah, the past two days have been a nightmare. It started Tuesday morning when she dropped off her 14-year-old daughter at a bus stop in Aventura.

That’s when, the teenager says, the man pulled out his cell phone and showed her photos of himself naked.

“I didn’t know what to do, because I was by myself,” the girl said. “It was very scary.”

“I’m still scared. I didn’t know what to think,” the mother said.

On Wednesday morning, the mother waited by the bus stop in the Turnberry area and the man returned again.

She took photos of the man and called police, and he was arrested.

Police say the suspect is 49-year-old Joshua Weinrach of Aventura and that he confessed.

Aventura police say he has been charged with providing observe material to a minor, which is a felony.

If you think you or someone you know may have been victimized by the man, you are asked to call Aventura police.