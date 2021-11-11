76º
Local News

Avid boater still missing after 2 days lost off Miami

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, North Bay Village
Avid boater Reynier Marino, 36, went missing Tuesday night near Miami's Julia Tuttle Causeway and has still not been found.

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – Search crews on boats from several different agencies have been scouring the water, with U.S. Coast Guard helicopters coordinating efforts overhead, to find a missing boater.

Reynier Marino, 36, went missing Tuesday night near the Julia Tuttle Causeway. Coast Guard officials said he was the only person onboard the 32-foot boat when it departed.

“It’s weird because he knows everything about boats and water,” said his friend Julio Labrada. “It’s really sad.”

Loved ones are praying for the best possible outcome two days after the avid boater disappeared.

Marino owns his own boating business called Hellkat Powerboats. He took the 32-foot vessel out for a test drive Tuesday near the Pelican Harbour Marina and never returned.

That boat was recovered near the Julia Tuttle Causeway and towed back to the marina with obvious damage. Yet there was no sign of Marino.

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

