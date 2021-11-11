Carnival Cruise Line adds more ships and itineraries for 2022

Carnival Cruise Line has added more ships to their schedule, set to sail through Spring 2022.

The entire U.S. based fleet of ships, including the Carnival Sensation, Carnival Ecstacy and Carnival Paradise, will be resuming service through March 2022.

Drumroll... Important update to our Cruise Operations, and this is a good one! 🛳 🎉



As always, for more details on latest schedules and health and safety protocols, please click here: https://t.co/chBKFO0Smr pic.twitter.com/s3ktAC9LDU — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) November 11, 2021

For more information about the recently added ships and itineraries, click here.

The Miami-based company restarted cruises out of Port Miami on Aug. 15 with a requirement that all passengers show that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The company has also already announced that all guests and crew members will need to be fully vaccinated. According to the company website, vaccine exemptions for cruises to the Caribbean will be limited to a very small number of children under 12, and teens and adults with a medical condition who can provide written confirmation from their medical provider that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

For more on the COVID-19 protocols, click here.