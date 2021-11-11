80º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Carnival Cruise Line adds more ships and itineraries for 2022

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Cruises, Business
The Carnival Pride cruise ship arrives at PortMiami, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky,Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Carnival Cruise Line has added more ships to their schedule, set to sail through Spring 2022.

The entire U.S. based fleet of ships, including the Carnival Sensation, Carnival Ecstacy and Carnival Paradise, will be resuming service through March 2022.

For more information about the recently added ships and itineraries, click here.

The Miami-based company restarted cruises out of Port Miami on Aug. 15 with a requirement that all passengers show that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The company has also already announced that all guests and crew members will need to be fully vaccinated. According to the company website, vaccine exemptions for cruises to the Caribbean will be limited to a very small number of children under 12, and teens and adults with a medical condition who can provide written confirmation from their medical provider that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

For more on the COVID-19 protocols, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email