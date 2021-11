MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a missing 87-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.

According to authorities, Queenie Adell was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7700 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

She was wearing a khaki jacket, a white undershirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.