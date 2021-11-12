Plantation police take man into custody after Dania Beach bail-out

Authorities smashed the windows of a Mazda after a man bailed out of the car and took off in an industrial area of Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Sky 10 was over the scene Friday afternoon as police closed in on a white Mazda along the 3500 block of Griffin Road after a chase in Dania Beach.

Authorities could be seen armed with rifles smashing the window of the car, but it appeared that no one was inside. They then combed the area for the suspect after he bailed out of the car in an industrial area.

Plantation Police later told Local 10 News that a person, who was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in that city earlier this week, had been apprehended. The person was reportedly being sought by U.S. Marshals and may be facing more charges from the federal agency.