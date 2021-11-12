Video shows gunman running after victim at restaurant in Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a man running for his life as a gunman chases him on Saturday in Miami-Dade County.
The victim had jumped out of a car before it rolled down across busy 167th Street at Second Avenue in North Miami Beach.
“Six kids were in the vehicle,” Detective Ingrid Cabrera said.
The gunman who was shooting at him chased him into a Wendy’s frightening restaurant employees and customers.
Detectives are investigating the shooting and they are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
NMBPD is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday at 4:30 PM. The driver who is the victim was ordering his food with 6 children in the vehicle and three subjects opened fire. Any information, please call crime stoppers or NMBPD at 949-5500. pic.twitter.com/pzODXeXRG8— North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) November 9, 2021