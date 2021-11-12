Video shows gunman running after victim at restaurant in Miami-Dade

A surveillance video shows a gunman chasing a victim who was running for his life into a restaurant on Saturday in Miami-Dade.

The victim had jumped out of a car before it rolled down across busy 167th Street at Second Avenue in North Miami Beach.

“Six kids were in the vehicle,” Detective Ingrid Cabrera said.

The gunman who was shooting at him chased him into a Wendy’s frightening restaurant employees and customers.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and they are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.